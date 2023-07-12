The death of a rider and marshal has led to the unprecedented cancellation of the rest of this week’s Southern 100 races.
As well as the first death at the Billown Course since 2018, the tragedy marked the first time a race official has died in the island since 2005.
The incident which led to the deaths involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator happened shortly before 7pm on Tuesday evening, between the start line and the junction of the bypass with Arbory Road.
At the time of the Manx Independent going to press, police were confirming only that the two people who died were both men, but no further details as to their identities had been made public.
The practice session itself had been delayed from Monday, when heavy rainfall during the day had led to delays in the course closing and the sessions getting underway.
Having completed the session, it was on the final lap when the incident, which the police said was witnessed by a significant number of spectators, occurred on Tuesday.
Detective Inspector Neil Craig said: ‘The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races, and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw.
‘However, it is likely that there are people who either witnessed what occurred, or who have video footage of the incident itself, who we are yet to identify and make contact with. I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who was present at the time, and who feels they may be able to assist, to please make contact with us in the first instance at police headquarters on 631212.’
Following the incident, the road between the traffic lights at the Malew Street bridge and Ballakeighan Corner remained closed throughout Wednesday.
With the police investigation continuing, the organisers issued a statement confirming that the remainder of the meeting was to be cancelled.
It is understood that this is the first time such a decision has been made for a major motorcycle racing event in the island.
Reacting to the deaths, Tim Crookall, MHK with responsibility for motorsport, said: ‘I have been in contact with the club and would like to add my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the rider and marshal involved and my thoughts are with those involved in this serious incident.
‘I appreciate first-hand how much effort and dedication goes into putting the event on and in trying to make it as safe as possible.
‘I also appreciate the importance of ensuring the investigations are now carried out thoroughly and all those involved who need support are able to get it.
‘I extend my thanks to Manx Care, the Civil Defence and the police who are all working collectively to provide help and support to those who have been affected by the incident.
‘This needs to be the focus in the short term and we remain committed to providing any support we can to the club going forward.’