The Isle of Man’s agricultural community is mourning the loss of Gill Kelly, former secretary of the Southern District Agricultural Show, who died earlier this month.
Gill served as a secretary of the annual show for an exceptional 22 years, from 1988 to 2010, making her the longest-serving secretary in its history.
During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in the development and smooth running of the annual event, held at current location of Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla since 2021.
A spokesperson for the Southern Show expressed their condolences in an emotional statement on Facebook.
It read: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gill Kelly.
‘Gill was the former Southern District Agricultural Show secretary for an outstanding 22 years and the longest serving secretary to date.’
‘Cherished wife of Howard Kelly for a wonderful 56 years, sister of Marlene and the late Stuart.
‘Beloved Mother of Peter and Jane, Wendy (Woo) and Ian, Adam and Sarah and Andrew and Suzanne.
‘Adored Nanna of Paige, Lorna, Harry, Breeshey, Aalish, John and Lauryn.’
She was also a long-standing clerk of Rushen Parish Commissioners.
Gill’s funeral service takes place later today, Tuesday, November 19, at 1.30pm at Kirk Christ Rushen, followed by an interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard.
Family flowers only has been requested, with donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Craig Heartstrong Foundation.
Tributes have flooded in since Gill’s death.
One person commented: ‘So sorry to hear of this loss, Gill was a lovely person and we’re thinking of the family and friends’.
Another added: ‘Gill was a fantastic secretary and will be missed by all who knew her’.