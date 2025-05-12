Tributes have been pouring in for well-known businessman Stephen Hands, who has died from injuries sustained in a serious road traffic collision near St John’s last week.
Mr Hands, 61, was critically injured in a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a white Ford Transit Connect van at the junction of Glen Mooar Road and Poortown Road at around 10.30am on Tuesday morning (April 29).
He was flown off-island by the Great North Air Ambulance but later died in hospital.
Police confirmed the tragic news over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary sadly reports that the rider of the motorcycle, 61-year-old Stephen Hands, sadly succumbed to his injuries and has passed away in hospital.
‘The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.’
Mr Hands was the company director and co-founder of Swift Motors in Douglas, a business he launched over three decades ago alongside his friend and business partner Mark Caley.
In a heartfelt statement shared by the company, they said: ‘We’re incredibly saddened to announce the passing of our company director Steve Hands.
‘Founder of Swift Motors more than 30 years ago with his business partner Mark, he’ll be very sadly missed by his staff, family and friends.
‘He was known for his ability to turn his hand to fixing anything and for great customer service.
‘Swifts won’t be the same without him. A great friend and boss – he’ll always be in our hearts.’
The tribute was accompanied by photographs of Mr Hands with colleagues, friends, and family, reflecting his close personal and professional ties across the island.
Friends and loved ones have taken to social media to share memories of a man many described as ‘one in a million.’
One particularly heartfelt post read: ‘Rest easy Handsy.
‘From our school days, our early cycling days and right throughout our years you have always been a rock – a man you could turn to, a man who would help.
‘A true entrepreneur but above all a gentleman.
‘Thank God you lived your life to the full and more recently travelled with your family to anywhere and everywhere.
‘ I’m thinking of your family and our friend and your business partner Mark and praying you all find strength at this very sad time.’
Another tribute added: ‘Steve would do anything for anyone. He was generous, funny, and full of life – a proper good man.’
The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or any activity in the area at the time, especially the driver of a white van travelling from Peel towards Ballig Bridge on the Poortown Road.
The spokesperson added: ‘We ask that anyone with dashcam footage from the area around 10.30am on Tuesday please contact police to assist with our enquiries.
‘We also ask the public to refrain from speculation and continue to respect the family’s privacy.’
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Roads Policing Unit via police headquarters on 631212, quoting reference number 97/3590/25.