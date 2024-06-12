The Southern Swimming Pool board says assurances from the Chief Minister have been ‘undermined’ by an updated report from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Chair Laurence Vaughan-Williams says in April, they were told a pool will be built, but new documents say there is a ‘firm commitment’ to creating a design – which he claims is not the same.
Mr Vaughan-William’s letter to the DESC also says it has started ’emergency planning’ after a promise was made of funding until 2030, which has now been reduced until next year, with an option to extend until 2026.
He also says the department has not asked the board or management of the pool for input into the design.
The updated report into the affordability of regional pools being part of regional sports hubs will be in Tynwald next week.
The report into the affordability of the regional pools published in January found the Department for Education, Sport and Culture was unable to sustain the required funding for all three pools if the current operating model continued.
As a result, the DESC recommended the closure of the Southern Swimming Pool.
But it was reprieved when Treasury agreed extra funding.
Now, an update to Tynwald has outlined a suggested way forward.
It recommends that the DESC should work collaboratively with the regional pool boards to ‘understand how joint working may deliver a greater cost benefit’.
The report says a service level agreement should be created to support a standardised operating model.
Treasury has agreed extra funding to support the three regional pools at the existing level of subvention until March 2025, with an option to continue to March 2026.
Government has made a firm commitment to include a new sports facility and swimming pool as part of the Castle Rushen High School development.
The Department for Education, Sport and Culture has been contacted for comment.