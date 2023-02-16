The shortlist for the 2022 Isle of Man Sports Awards has been revealed ahead of next month’s ceremony in Douglas.
The event, which celebrates every aspect of Manx sport from grass root heroes to elite athletes and teams, will be held at the Villa Marina on Thursday, March 30.
A total of 12 awards will be presented on the night, culminating with the crowning of the hotly-contested sportsman and sportswoman of the year for 2022 .
The shortlist contains current and former world, European and British champions and includes 20 different sports.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The Isle of Man Sports Awards provide a fitting platform to honour the outstanding performances of our Manx athletes in 2022.
‘We have an extremely strong line-up in all categories and I can’t wait to celebrate some exceptional achievements.’
Sarah Corlett, executive chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘The island has once again shone in the world of sport, despite the ongoing uncertainty going on around it.
‘Despite our small size, year after year we produce athletes competing at all levels up to world standard and representing our island with pride and professionalism.
‘Isle of Man Sport continues to strive to improve not only the performance of our athletes but also the standards of governance of our sporting governing bodies, encouraging the highest standings of coaching and officiating and adherence to the appropriate standards.
‘At the heart of our sporting achievements are the volunteers who give up their time to help develop our sport and our sportspeople and without them, we couldn’t do what we do.’
Tickets for the ceremony are now available on the Villa Gaiety website.
2022 Isle of Man Sports Awards shortlist:
Sportswoman of the Year
Ana Dawson (golf)
Becky Storrie (cycling)
Laura Kinley (swimming)
Lizzie Holden (cycling)
Sarah Astin (athletics)
Tara Donnelly (gymnastics)
Yasmin Ingham (equestrian)
Sportsman of the Year
Alex Bregazzi (swimming)
Bevan Rodd (rugby)
David Mullarkey (athletics)
Mark Cavendish (cycling)
Matthew Bostock (cycling)
Joe Harris (athletics)
Conor Cummins (motorsport)
Under-21 Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Suntera Global
Harry Thompson (rugby)
Jorge Halliday (motorsport)
Zachary Walker (cycling)
Glen Quayle (athletics)
Peter Cope (sailing)
Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Newfield
Kaytlyn Adshead (trials)
Lucy Barnett (cricket)
Lola Bass (equestrian)
Sienna Dunn (hockey)
Sinead Cox (equestrian)
Leah Dawson (golf)
Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Standard Bank
Chloe Chadwick (equestrian)
Darren Kennish (darts)
Sean Jackson (football)
Elizabeth Tinkler (Special Olympics)
Liam McCarthy (Special Olympics)
Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Conister Bank
Isle of Man’s Men's National Team (cricket)
Isle of Man's 4x100 Relay Team (swimming)
FC Isle of Man (football)
Isle of Man’s Men's National Team (hockey)
Manx Rams (netball)
Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Media Isle of Man
Blanaid Higgins (motorsport)
Debbie Shimmin (hockey)
Erica Bellhouse (CGA, gymnastics, swimming)
Glynn Hargraves (crown green bowls)
Niamh Goddard (hockey)
Maggie Mulhern (table tennis)
Roberta Cannell (badminton)
Isle of Man Sports Ambassador, sponsored by Department for Enterprise
Jamie McCanney (motorsport)
Jed Etchells (motorsport)
Harry Payne (motorsport)
Yasmin Ingham (equestrian)
Tom Gandy (golf)
Sean Jackson (football)
Mark Cavendish (cycling)
Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel
Chris Bass (football)
Greig Wright (cricket)
Lee Holland (swimming)
Andrew Roche (cycling)
Valery Molchanov (gymnastics)
Pete Corkill (Special Olympics football)
Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Crowe, Isle of Man
Chris Horton (judo)
Gianni Epifani (cycling)
Richard Shipway (athletics)
Sarah Webster (athletics)
Lesley Sleight (archery)