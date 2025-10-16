In a statement, the Chamber said: ‘Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce is strongly in favour of any moves that would modernise and update the process used to calculate the minimum wage. While we tentatively agree with the recently announced change in calculation methodology, we and our members still feel that it needs to be based on a more transparent model reflecting the private sector medians, rather than the current methodology which leads to an over-inflated hourly rate because public sector salaries are included.