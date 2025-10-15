A pilot scheme aiming to help the long-term unemployed back into work will be launched in the next few weeks.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson confirmed the scheme will be carried out by young person's mental health charitable organisation Isle Listen and should be launched soon.
He was responding to a written Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper who asked about the Making Work Worthwhile scheme and who had been contracted to carry it out.
Dr Allinson said the scheme had been tendered in November last year with the only respondent being Isle Listen.
He said: ‘Isle Listen was subsequently commissioned by Treasury to work alongside Treasury’s Social Security Division in a pilot scheme that will focus on 25 individuals over six months.’
Dr Allinson outlined the objectives of the programme, which include assessing and addressing participants’ readiness for employment, developing essential workplace skills, and providing ongoing support through therapy, coaching, mentorship and training. The scheme will also help with job searches and placements, and aim to ensure successful integration and retention in the workplace.
He added: ‘I anticipate the programme will launch within the next few weeks and the cost of the pilot is less than £100,000.
‘During the programme, there will be ongoing evaluation including monthly progress reviews, assessments of participants' progress in therapy, mentoring, and skills workshops, along with feedback surveys.’
Dr Allinson explained that regular feedback from participants will help evaluate the effectiveness of each component.
He concluded by saying: ‘One of the key targets and deliverables will be outcome tracking with the monitoring of employment outcomes and participant satisfaction six months post-programme.’