A special ‘Starlight Walk’ is taking place later this month to coincide with the introduction of Manx Care’s new Baby Loss Certificates.
The certificates are free and are optional for parents. To request a certificate, all of the following must apply:
- The family has lost a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy
- One of the applicants is the baby’s parent or surrogate
- The parent is at least 16 years old
- The parent lived in the Isle of Man when they lost their baby
- The parent currently resides in the Isle of Man
If families have lost more than one pregnancy, they will be able to request separate certificates.
Electronic applications for the certificates will feature on the maternity section of the government website from November 29.
Dianne Rubery, bereavement lead for Manx Care’s women, children and families care group, said: ‘Pregnancy loss and support featured in the top five priorities identified in the Isle of Man Women’s Health Consultation, launched in August 2023.
‘As a consequence, and to align with the UK, we’re delighted to be introducing the Baby Loss Certificate for families of the Isle of Man.
‘The care group is committed to ensuring bereaved parents are supported and the impact and importance of the family’s loss is recognised.
‘Until now, we’ve offered families of the Isle of Man an unofficial certificate, which is available from the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death (SANDs) charity.
‘Families who have received an unofficial certificate will be able to apply for an official Baby Loss Certificate once the initiative is live.
‘The Starlight Walk is an initiative created by SANDs, who support anyone affected by the death of a baby, before, during or shortly after birth, whenever this happened and for as long as they need support.
‘To celebrate the launch of the baby loss certificates and to raise awareness of the charity SANDs we will be walking 5km of the Roundhouse walking track (approximately 10 laps) in Braddan.
‘We welcome anyone who would like to attend our Starlight Walk and honour the memory of much loved and missed babies.
‘The Starlight Walk will take place on Friday, November 29 from 7pm, and the 10 laps is not compulsory; the event is more about taking time to reflect and raise awareness of the new initiative for the Baby Loss Certificates.
‘There’ll be a small number of hand-held lanterns available, but we would encourage people to bring torches with them, so we can light up the night together.
‘A number of local charities that work with the Manx Care team will also be in attendance and supporting the event.’