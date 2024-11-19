Manx Care’s ‘Coffee for Carers’ initiative is returning in December.
Central Laa Meanagh Day Centre for Older People in Farmhill is hosting its second ‘Coffee for Carers’ date following the success of the inaugural October event.
The next session will take place on Wednesday, December 4 at 10am and is an opportunity for carers all over the island to meet up and enjoy a coffee together, with the people they care for also welcome to come along.
Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS), Older Persons Mental Health Service (OPMHS), The Wellbeing Partnership and other teams will be in attendance to provide an opportunity for carers to discuss what support is available for them.
Refreshments will be provided, but the centre are asking those who wish to attend to RSVP to the Day Centre’s email inbox ([email protected]) by November 30 to ensure that there will be enough for everyone in attendance.
The Central Laa Meanagh is for older people who live in the community.
The Centre provides social stimulation and interaction as well as respite for carers.
Registered manager Caroline Horne commented: ‘The first event was very successful and it was a wonderful opportunity for carers to have some time to themselves and enjoy a coffee and to find out about what support there is in the island.
‘We’d like to encourage carers from all over the island to join us as there will be a number of teams on-hand to discuss support they may need but might not be already getting.’