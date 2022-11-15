STEMfest event inspires young minds
Subscribe newsletter
More than 750 year five and six students from across the island’s primary schools explored exciting careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) at a special event in September.
The Villa Marina was divided into three zones — Engineering, Science and Tech — with 19 companies setting up interactive displays that allowed students to learn how taking STEM subjects can lead to a successful career within a wide variety of industries in the Isle of Man.
There was something to engage each and every curious mind at STEMfest — from building bridges, coding robots, recording TV shows, generating electricity and building boats and ejector seats, to understanding how fibre optic cables let them play online games.
Feedback gathered by the Department for Enterprise through a post-event survey revealed that teachers were impressed by the quality of activities, the enthusiasm of the presenters and the level of engagement that took place throughout the day.
Sarah Ennett, Digital Skills Lead at Digital Isle of Man, said: ‘It was great to see the children get hands-on experience with STEM activities, and watch their interest being sparked as they applied them in a real-world context. The sense of awe and wonder throughout the event was clear as the activities and mentors really captured the children’s imagination.
‘STEMfest enabled local pupils to experience some engaging and well-presented activities that may normally be out of reach, as well as being inclusive and giving every child the opportunity to think about their own use of STEM in daily life.
‘I am grateful to the many companies, departments and organisations that helped make this event a success, in particular our exhibitors for volunteering their time and resources to making this an event that the students will remember.’
The event was organised by the Department for Enterprise with support from the Awareness of Careers in Engineering Steering Group, Construction Isle of Man, LoveTech, members of STEM industries and the Department of Education, Sport & Culture.
If your company or school would like to participate in next year’s STEMFest, email [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |