The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival is set to return next year under a new name, with Business Isle of Man announcing that the event will relaunch as The Big Manx Feast in September 2026.
The two-day festival will take place on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September at Nobles Park, marking the first time the island has hosted a flagship food and drink event since 2023.
The long-running festival was cancelled in 2024 after 15 years, prompting criticism from producers who said they had already invested in stock and relied on the event as a major trading opportunity.
At the time, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said attendance had been falling and that smaller, themed events would be more suitable, but the approach was later acknowledged not to have worked as hoped.
The responsibility for organising and marketing the festival has since moved to the Department for Enterprise (DoE).
Business Isle of Man, a government agency within the DoE, said the rebranded festival will be themed around the Mheillea, celebrating harvest time, community involvement and the Year of the Manx Language.
The programme will include a Manx Produce Marquee featuring new and established food and drink producers, a Food and Drink Hall offering local and global flavours with live music, and a kids’ marquee with family activities.
There will also be cooking demonstrations and talks from local and international chefs using Manx ingredients, alongside a national awards programme under the Manx Menu banner.
Organisers say the wider festival will involve local groups, charities, artisans and small businesses.
Rob Mercer MLC, Political Member for Business Isle of Man, said the relaunch builds on a well-established tradition.
‘The Food and Drink Festival had been a highlight of the Island’s calendar since 2008, and I am delighted that the Department, with support from a cross-governmental steering committee, has been able to take it forward as The Big Manx Feast,’ he said.
He added that previous festivals had showcased local talent and helped bring communities together, saying the new event aims to increase awareness of Manx producers and raise the international profile of the sector.
‘With its renewed identity and new setting, the event aims to create real economic and community benefits - from increased public awareness for local traders to a stronger international profile for our growing food and drink sector,’ he said.
Ollie Neale, Business Isle of Man Board Member and Managing Director of Okell’s Brewery and H&B Wholesale Ltd., said the festival had traditionally been an important platform for both new and established businesses.
‘The festival has always been a brilliant launchpad for new businesses while giving an opportunity for established businesses to meet their customers,’ he said.
‘The Big Manx Feast will also offer a chance to celebrate Manx provenance, inspire the next generation of producers, and attract tourists to our Island.’
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK said the return of a major food and drink event would help promote local producers.
‘With my background in farming, I know first-hand the dedication and pride that goes into producing quality food. The Big Manx Feast is a chance to take that story beyond the farm gate,’ he said.
Producers, caterers and non-food businesses interested in taking part can sign up to a new mailing list for updates. Business Isle of Man is also inviting speakers, demonstrators, influencers and potential sponsors to register interest via [email protected].