Yellow and amber weather warnings were in place across the Isle of Man on Wednesday as Storm Agnes hit the island’s coastlines and roads.
Gales of up to 75mph caused coastal overtopping and several roads blocked with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) dealing with up to 20 fallen trees.
Winds peaked at around 9pm on Wednesday, with the highest gust reported at high level Mountain Road sites.
Ronaldsway airport and the Point of Ayre both recorded 60mph gusts during the evening.
The DoI teams were kept busy with numerous fallen trees, with blocked roads near the Ginger Hall, the Ballig Bridge and the Old Castletown Road.
The amber warning was for coastal overtopping, with Douglas and Laxey promenades needing clearing up yesterday (Thursday) morning. The DoI said staff were continuing to clear debris from the roadside at several locations throughout Thursday, resulting in some other scheduled activities being paused.
With the windy weather being predicted by forecasters, the DoI delivered quantities of sandbags to coastal areas for people to collect to protect their homes.
All Steam Packet sailings were cancelled on the day, with the 2.15am Thursday sailing still going ahead as the storm had calmed down by then. Flights were also impacted by the storm, with several cancelled in the evening.
Some of the island’s popular heritage sites shut throughout the day, with the Laxey Wheel and The Grove in Ramsey closed as precaution, and outdoor parts of Castle Rushen weren’t accessible to the public.
Manx Care released a statement on Wednesday asking people to consider whether attending the emergency department was necessary or whether waiting until the conditions were safer to get support at Noble’s Hospital was feasible.
The police asked people to stay at home after they moved members of the public from the war memorial on Douglas Promenade who were watching the waves crash in to the coast.