A new digital hub to improve the application process for financial support for university students has been launched.
It has been developed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and the Government Technology Services to streamline the application process from start to finish for students.
It came about after the previous system was criticised by users as being difficult to follow and needed an overhaul.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘We made a promise to review and improve the application process and we have delivered.
‘The digital hub provides a user-friendly experience and includes video tutorials and helpful tips to provide an efficient and reliable service.
‘The first applications have already been received and are being processed swiftly.’
Students looking to start their degree course in September can apply now and those entering their continuing years of study will receive an email in June with their instructions.