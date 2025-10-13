The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has outlined a series of ambitious goals for the year ahead in its 2025-26 plan, which will be presented to Tynwald at its October sitting.
The plan sets out the department’s key priorities across policing, fire and rescue, prisons, emergency response, cyber security and financial crime prevention. It also details objectives for each service area and includes new performance indicators to measure progress over the next 12 months.
Among the main priorities are a feasibility study into creating shared ‘Blue Light Hubs’ for emergency services, a refreshed Road Safety Strategy, and continued support for the review of the Island’s youth justice model. The department is also stepping up work to prepare for the 2026 MONEYVAL evaluation as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Isle of Man’s response to financial crime.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘Ensuring community safety for all our residents remains a central goal. This aim is also a key element of the Government’s vision to build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island and is important to maintain and improve our residents’ quality of life and help drive economic growth.’
The DHA oversees the Isle of Man Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Service, Prison and Probation Service, Communications Division, Emergency Planning and Civil Defence, and the Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance. It has also recently taken on responsibility for the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financial Terrorism Policy Team.
The 2025-26 plan highlights several achievements from the past year, including the introduction of the Securing Our Island Strategy, the rollout of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology at ports, updates to the Major Incident Response Plan, and the refresh of the Multi-Agency Domestic Abuse Action Plan.
The department also advanced policy work on tackling harms caused by illicit substances, following Tynwald’s support for the underlying principles, and introduced legislation related to sexual offences and financial crime.
A major milestone during the year was the completion of the new Sexual Assault Referral Centre, which was delivered on time and within budget.
Mrs Poole-Wilson said the plan reflected both ambition and realism in setting out the department’s work programme.
‘We will continue to monitor progress towards delivery of this plan, including adjusting our approach as required when taking into account new or changing priorities alongside operational needs,’ she said.
‘This plan outlines an ambitious set of targets for the year and will be challenging to deliver, but the department is committed to the overall aims that we are trying to achieve.
‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teams who continue to contribute to these important priorities for our Island while continuing to deliver high-quality, sustainable and efficient front-line services.’
The DHA will also present a closing update on its 2024-25 plan to Tynwald at the same sitting.
