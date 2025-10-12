Lata Upadhyay, who was visiting relatives here, had previously entered a not guilty plea to the theft of three rings, valued at £6,795, from Carrefour gym.
On September 30, a court heard that the prosecution was offering no evidence.
Ms Upadhyay told police during interview that she’d been standing in the gym reception, trying to return the rings.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that police hadn’t obtained footage from the reception area before it’d been overwritten.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that it should have been seized, if that was the defence in interview, as Ms Upadhyay spent a night in custody and was brought to court.