A 38-year-old woman yesterday admitted stealing more than £9,000 while working at Subway in Shoprite.
Lisa Pailing was manager at the Port Erin branch of the fast food sandwich store, where she stole £9,017, and also worked at the Peel branch, where she took £410.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and will be sentenced on April 4 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called by staff at Subway on September 29 last year.
They reported that a large number of refunds had been falsely processed by Pailing, who had taken the cash.
She had worked at the Port Erin branch in Bridson Street, as a manager, between April 28, 2022, and September 29, 2022.
Refunds totalling £9,022.69 had been processed there, by Pailing, which were false.
Between June 2022 and September 2022, she had also worked at times as a staff member in the Peel branch, where she had processed refunds of £410 which were fake.
Subway reported that refunds were usually minimal but had been abnormal during the periods.
Pailing was said to be the only member of staff able to process refunds at the Port Erin branch and on September 29, CCTV footage had captured her processing a refund of £20 with no customer present, then putting the receipt under the cash till keyboard.
When confronted, Pailing, who lives at Ballamaddrell in Port Erin, admitted the offences, saying she had been using the money for food, clothes, and bills.
She was subsequently arrested and during an interview at police headquarters, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing, saying it had been a significant breach of trust, over a period of time.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing, saying that his client would be due one third off her sentence for her immediate guilty pleas, and the article eight human rights of her children would have to be considered, as well as her previous good character.
Mr Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction, saying that she was satisfied the case was just within her sentencing powers.
She ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for Pailing to live at her home address, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.