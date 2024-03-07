As spring is just around the corner it seemed a good time for the Isle of Man Photography Club to hold its annual Nature Competition.
The Nature Competition, ironically held on a very wet Wednesday evening, is a competition that often brings out the best in club members with an array of images covering a spectrum of genres from magnificent landscapes to the macro images of small and colourful insects.
The judge for the competition was Dave Salter, vice-chairman of the Western Photographic Society here in the Isle of Man.
Dave is a very accomplished photographer and the ideal judge for this competition, given his own expertise and passion for all that is nature.
The competition was supported by an entry of 41 digital images, with a small but enthusiastic audience being treated, in the judge’s words, to an ‘absolutely superb standard’ of entry.
Dave’s expert analysis, entertaining and informative commentary ensured every entrant was left with something positive to take away from the competition.
However, he was also very eager to ensure the entries were presented to a competition standard with direction and support in regard to the make or break components of shutter, speed and exposure.
The rules governing a nature competition are very strict ensuring there is no overt manipulation in the modern day darkroom.
Seven entries received a score of 19 points from the judge; Sue Blythe’s ‘Waxwing on White Rowan’, ‘Fish Supper’ and ‘Singing Zittings Cisticola’.
Barry Murphy’s ‘Life on the Edge’, ‘The Winkie & Aurora’, both scoring 19 points, with Barry receiving a ‘congratulations to the photographer’ from the judge for his image of the Point of Ayre Winkie.
Jeremy Broome-Smith also picked up two sets of 19 points for his ‘Guillemot with Fish’ and ‘The World’s on Fire’, the latter being described by the judge as the best landscape image he had seen in a long time.
However, the judge’s preference on the night, receiving a maximum 20 points, went to Sue Blythe’s ‘Barn Owl at Dusk’ described by the judge as a perfect composition and a lesson in photography.
The next gathering of the Isle of Man Photography Club will be next Wednesday, March 13 at 7pm at the St John Ambulance headquarters off Glencrutchery Road. This will be the mobile phone competition.
All guests will be welcome upon payment of a modest admission charge.
Jonathan Carey