The popular annual summer concerts at St Thomas’s Church in Douglas are set to return.
Described as a series of ‘ever-popular’ concerts by Reverend Liz Hull, they will commence again on Wednesday, June 10.
Starting at 7.45pm each concert will last an hour, with them continuing weekly until September 16.
This is made possible through the generosity of ‘many old favourites and some new groups’.
Alongside the concerts there will be light refreshments available for people in attendance, as well as a collection fund on the way out of the concert for anyone who wishes to donate funds to the Finch Road church.
To get the concerts started will be The Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir, under their conductor Julian Power.
Keeping the momentum going, they will be followed by Caaejyn Cooidjagh with their conductor Annie Kissack on June 17.
This performance will commemorate Blein Ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language.
2026 has seen cultural celebrations of the Manx Language across the island, with a real focus on celebrating all things Manx.
Following on from this there will be two new groups performing.
On June 24, The Blue Train Jazz Quartet will perform - offering concert goers a fresh sound to enjoy.
The following week falls on July 1, with the Manic Uckers.
A range of different bands and choirs are set to perform over the summer, including Crosby Silver Band, IoM Community Choir, Lon Vane Ladies Choir and Musicale.
All armed with their talented conductors alongside them with the aim to entertain the audience to the best of their ability.
More performers are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
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