Former Deal or No Deal presenter Noel Edmonds is back on the Isle of Man and has revealed he has taken on a surprising new role at the road racing capital of the world.
The 77-year-old, who owns a property on the island and divides his time between the Isle of Man and New Zealand, is understood to have returned in time for this year's TT races.
He has been sharing footage of himself with fans at the start line in Douglas on his Instagram page.
In a video update posted on Friday, he described the races as the ‘world's greatest motorsport spectacle’.
He said: ‘It's my third TT and I've been so fortunate that I've been invited to race control, met the Clerk of the Course and seen the teams behind the organisation.
‘I've met riders, mechanics and sponsors. I've obviously met so many spectators.
‘But there's one group of people that I haven't got to know, and I saw something in a presentation this week which got me thinking, "why not?"
‘They wanted volunteer marshals and so I've volunteered.
‘I've registered, I've passed the online tests.
‘I now have my marshal card. They've spelt my name wrong, but I'm a novice, I'm happy to admit I'm a novice.
‘I have my kit and tomorrow [Saturday] I'm becoming part of the team without which this whole event would not take place.
‘I'm going to be a TT marshal.’
In an update posted on Saturday morning, Edmonds spoke of his frustration over the wet conditions affecting the event.
Standing against a rainy backdrop, he said: ‘June on the Isle of Man.’
He added: ‘I'm very frustrated. I was going off early to join the orange army of marshals. We'll find out at midday whether any racing will take place today.
‘But my frustration is tiny compared with that of the competitors.
‘Just imagine that you've geared up all year and then you can't get out there [because of the weather] and go for TT glory.’