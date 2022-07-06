Sunny intervals to develop later

The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:

Dry and rather cloudy but bright today with sunny intervals developing during the day.

Breezy with a fresh south-westerly, top temperature 19°C. Then cloud will return in the evening bringing the risk of some light rain or drizzle for the evening and overnight into Thursday.

Outlook

Largely dry on Thursday, cloudy at first but with sunny spells developing during the day. Mainly light north-westerly winds and temperatures up to 20°C.

Dry and bright on Friday with sunny intervals. Highest temperature around 19 or possibly 20°C, in the light to moderate west to north-westerly wind.