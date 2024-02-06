This month sees the launch of the all new Manx Menu campaign, which aims to showcase local produce, businesses and individuals who are involved in the island’s hospitality sector.
Residents and visitors are now invited to vote for their favourite local dishes online.
Last Monday night saw the official launch of the Manx Menu at Cycle 360, as well as the new Island Kitchen Volume 3 book.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber and Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston were in attendance, along with over 50 members of the British Guild of Travel Writers who are hosting their annual general meeting (AGM) in the island and exploring a number of the island’s hospitality destinations over the course of this week.
The writers come from the leading association for travel media professionals in the UK, and include travel writers, photographers, bloggers and other media professionals.
The partnership between the British Guild of Travel Writers and Visit Isle of Man aims to help with the island’s visitor economy, and hopes to play a role in the government’s 10-year Visitor Economy Strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’.
The Manx Menu is a new month-long initiative launched to celebrate Manx chefs, bartenders, waiting-on staff, producers, growers and suppliers who provide the Isle of Man with quality produce and service year-round.
Organised by Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, this celebration running over the course of February aims to showcase the very best of the Isle of Man’s food and drink products.
The initiative has invited hospitality businesses to create dishes and drinks primarily with locally-produced ingredients across a range of categories, and encourage the public to try these special menu items and vote for their favourites.
There will be categories for the favourite starter, main, dessert, and speciality drink, along with the overall Manx Menu Award and a special Manx Menu Customer Service Award, recognising the contribution of front of house staff.
A panel of expert judges will support the voting process, reviewing factors including the variety of Manx ingredients used, level of innovation and sustainability.
The contest is now underway, and is running until Friday, March 1, with plenty of opportunity for the Manx public to visit their favourite places and vote for the winning entries.
Winning businesses could collect prizes in the form of marketing and promotional support.