The funeral of former government minister Tim Baker will take place later this month.
He was first elected to the House of Keys in 2016, representing Ayre and Michael, and went on to serve as Minister for Infrastructure in 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St Paul’s Church, Ramsey, on Monday, July 21 at 12 noon.
Bright clothing is encouraged, along with items reflecting your connection to Tim.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Pancreatic Cancer UK. The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/5246512/8f8043214c.