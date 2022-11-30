Many children have been told not to go to school today as teachers go on strike.
Members of union NASUWT will begin a programme of six planned days of strike action today and Thursday in an escalation of the dispute over pay, workload and working practices.
Pickets will be outside some schools.
The union says teachers in the Isle of Man have experienced a 30% real-terms cut to their pay since 2010, a loss which will be further exacerbated by the current below-inflation pay award which is being imposed on teachers despite its overwhelming rejection by NASUWT members.
However, four other teaching unions have accepted a deal offered by the government.
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Continued real terms cuts to teachers’ pay and the failure to address excessive workload have deepened the teacher retention crisis and left teachers stressed, demoralised and seriously considering leaving the profession.
‘Teachers have reported having to take second jobs, using food banks or seeking assistance from the Salvation Army just to get by. Others have told us they regret moving to the Isle of Man and feel badly let down by the Government.
;Whilst we have been continuing to seek a resolution to these issues with the DESC, the announcement that yet another below-inflation pay award is to be imposed has been the final straw for our members.
‘Unless the DESC demonstrates it is prepared to recognise and reward teachers properly, we cannot rule out the possibility of further industrial action.’
More strikes are planned in the future.
