A teenager has appeared in court in relation to a stabbing in Peel last week.
Dylan Minton, 17, of Kerroo Coar, Peel, made his first court appearance before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood at Douglas Courthouse on Monday.
He is charged with wounding with intent following an alleged incident on Wednesday, September 4 in a wooded area near Campion Court in Peel, close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School.
A woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital after suffering eight stab wounds to her abdomen, arm, groin and back. She had to undergo surgery. However, her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Mr Minton also suffered an in jury to his hand which required surgery and he spent two days in hospital.
Mr Minton is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis. No pleas were entered and Mr Minton has been remanded to the Cronk Sollysh secure unit. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, September 17.