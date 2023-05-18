Corwyn Cannan, aged 18, of Railway Terrace, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to careless driving.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on April 21 at the Blackboards on the New Castletown Road.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on July 11.
Mr Cannan has also previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing serious bodily harm by careless driving, alleged to have been committed on July 20 at Foxdale Road in East Foxdale, with a trial due to take place for that in August.
Bail continues.