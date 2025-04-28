A 20-year-old R plate driver, who admitted careless driving, has been fined £500 and had his licence revoked.
Joaquin Joseph Douglas, of Derbyhaven, initially denied the allegation, but then changed his plea to guilty.
He already had three points on his licence, imposed via a Fixed Penalty Notice in March 2023.
Magistrates recently added five more points for the careless driving, which meant that he had exceeded the six point limit for R plate drivers, and his licence was revoked.
He was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Douglas was driving a Volkswagen Golf on June 6 last year, on the New Castletown Road in Santon.
A witness reported that he was swerving in the road, tailgating, and overtook alongside a junction.
On June 12, police went to his home address and spoke to him, with Douglas admitting he had been the driver of the Golf.
A voluntary interview was offered but he declined.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that the prosecution facts were accepted and said that his client had no previous convictions.
Mr Travers said that the defendant had made an error of judgement on the day of the offence.
The advocate said that Douglas had been tailgating initially, before overtaking, and had entered a not guilty plea on the basis that the other vehicle made it difficult for him to pass.
However, Mr Travers said that his client had then abandoned that defence, accepted he was in the wrong, and realised he must be much more patient in the future.
Magistrates ordered Douglas to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.
His licence is revoked, and he will be required to take his test again, but can do so immediately.