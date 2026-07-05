Jessie Quiz, 17, travelled to Sheffield to take part in the Royal College of Psychiatrists' Faculty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry programme, where she completed a certificate in Trauma-Informed Mental Health.
The course was funded by Looky's Aid, the charity established in memory of talented sportsman and university graduate Lucas Martin, who died from meningitis in September 2023 at the age of 21.
Jessie had previously completed a Mental Health Hospital course in London and was invited to continue her studies after impressing organisers with her commitment to improving mental health support for young people.
The programme focused on how trauma can affect children and adolescents, exploring practical ways professionals, volunteers and communities can better support young people, recognise the lasting impact of adverse experiences and help build resilience.
Consultant psychiatrist Dr Jane Leigh-Dakin, quality lead at Cygnet Sheffield, praised Jessie for the contribution she made during the course.
She said: 'Having listened to Jessie's story, spoken so openly and honestly, I found the whole experience moving, empowering and inspiring.'
As part of the programme, Jessie also spoke at a Royal College of Psychiatrists conference, sharing her own experiences and highlighting the importance of trauma-informed care for children and young people. The presentation gave healthcare professionals the opportunity to hear directly from someone with lived experience and the difference early understanding and support can make.
The training is the latest initiative to receive backing from Looky's Aid, which was created by Lucas's family following his death and has continued to grow into a charity supporting young people across the Isle of Man.
Founded around Lucas's personal values of love, optimism, ambition, determination and selflessness, the charity has raised thousands of pounds through community fundraising events, sporting challenges and donations from individuals, schools and businesses.
Its work has included funding mentoring projects with organisations including The Children's Centre, Bridge the Gap and the Youth Motor Project, while also providing direct support for young people affected by bereavement or disability.
Alongside its charitable work, Looky's Aid has also helped raise awareness of meningitis by encouraging people to recognise the symptoms of the illness that claimed Lucas's life. His family's decision to speak publicly about their loss has prompted important conversations across the island about the condition and the importance of seeking urgent medical help when symptoms appear.
Looky’s Aid trustee and Lucas's father, Brett Martin, said supporting Jessie reflected the charity's commitment to helping young people who wanted to make a positive difference in their communities.
'When we heard Jessie's story, and how she was turning adversity into opportunity, we immediately wanted to help,' he said.
'To co-present at a prestigious medical conference is a remarkable achievement, and Jessie deserves great credit for using her experiences to help other young people.'
He added that supporting young people to develop new skills and confidence was central to the charity's aims and reflected the values Lucas demonstrated throughout his life.