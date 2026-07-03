The world-leading kettle safety controls manufacturer said the closure was a commercial decision driven by 'sustainability considerations and global supply pressures'.
While the company has confirmed redundancies will follow, it has not revealed how many jobs will be lost while a consultation with affected staff takes place.
The Ramsey factory has operated from Gladstone Park Industrial Estate since July 1989, becoming a major employer in the north of the island.
In a statement, Strix said: 'We can confirm that a commercial decision has been taken to close the Ramsey factory and transfer operations to our China plant.
'This does unfortunately mean that a number of roles will be displaced due to redundancy.
'The specific number of redundancies to be made cannot be confirmed at this time, whilst the company undergoes a full consultation with all those affected.
'Our priority is to ensure support is provided to everyone affected, with clear guidance and help throughout the process.'
Despite the closure, the company said it remained committed to retaining its head office at Ronaldsway.
'Strix has a proud heritage on the Isle of Man and is committed to maintaining its head office here on the island,' the statement added.
'In common with most successful manufacturing organisations, the company operates a model of continuous improvement and is constantly looking at ways to improve efficiency while reducing its environmental impact.'
The company's origins date back to the 1950s, when Eric Taylor founded Castletown Thermostats.
Strix was established in 1982 by Eric's son, John Taylor, who was later joined by the late Eddie Davies.
In 2005, the company was acquired by a private equity firm before being listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in August 2017.