Operators of a care home which opened last year say they have addressed all areas for improvement outlined in a highly-critical inspection report.
LV Care blamed ‘teething problems’ for the issues at Bradda View which they said were not unusual when a new care home opens.
The report, which followed an unannounced inspection visit to the Bradda View home on July 21 this year, concluded that the service provided was not always safe, effective or well-led.
It reveals that an improvement notice was served on the home by the Department of Health and Social Care’s Registration and Inspection team on July 8 and a hold had been put on new admissions.
Inspectors looked for evidence that people were protected from abuse and avoidable harm but found the service was not always safe.
The report notes: ‘At the time of inspection, the whole home was subject to a safeguarding referral and an improvement notice.
‘The home had, with the agreement of the Registration and Inspection Team, imposed a hold on admissions. Actions had been taken by the home to address areas identified and ongoing improvement continues.’
The purpose of the targeted and unannounced inspection was to assess the progress of actions outlined in the home’s improvement plan.
A full inspection had been carried out at the end of June, three days after the manager had resigned. At the time of the unannounced inspection the following month, there was still not a registered manager in post and an interim manager was in place.
Located on Bradda East, Port Erin, Bradda View offers nursing care for up to 72 residents and was officially opened in October last year.
It is operated by independent care provider LV Care which has a network of care homes located in the Isle of Man and Jersey.
A spokesperson for LV Care said: ‘Following an inspection at Bradda View a number of areas for improvement were highlighted and the home has worked closely with the R & I team to implement and action these improvements.
‘These have all been addressed.
‘Teething problems are not unusual in the opening of a new home and the team at Bradda View continue to work hard to improve standards and quality of care.’
The inspection report said a number of the safeguarding referrals were in relation to respite residents but that a respite policy was now in place. No respite admissions were taking place at the time of the inspection.
It also said there had been a lack of escalation by staff to other professionals when concerns were expressed about people but the home had now put a new escalation policy in place.
Inspectors during the July visit looked for evidence that people’s care, treatment and support achieved good outcomes and promoted a good quality of life but concluded the service was not always effective.
They also looked looked for evidence that leadership, management and governance assured high quality care, supported learning and innovation, and promoted an open, fair culture but again concluded that the service was not always well-led.