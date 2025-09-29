A 38-year-old man who committed four separate offences in just over a month has been handed a suspended sentence by magistrates.
David William Atkinson admitted two counts of provoking behaviour, one of threatening behaviour, and one of breaching a licensing ban.
He was sentenced to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and put under supervision for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on May 9, Atkinson was drinking on North Quay in Douglas when he was seen boarding a boat called Drum Beat twice without permission.
Port officers spoke to him and he claimed he’d been given permission to go on the boat.
However, this was not the case and they detained him, but as they tried to put handcuffs on him, he tried to headbutt and kick one.
Atkinson was said to have told them: ‘I will clean the floor with your head.
‘It’s lucky the police are here, I would have had you.’
After being arrested, during a police interview, he denied making threats and said he suffered from PTSD, which was triggered when dealing with authority.
On May 16, Atkinson, of Taubman Terrace, Douglas, was seen shouting and swearing at another man on Douglas beach.
After being arrested, he told police that he’d been walking on the beach with a female, when they had seen another male who had upset her.
On May 30, Atkinson tried to enter Quids Inn, despite being under a licensing ban, but was refused entry.
Another provoking behaviour offence was committed on April 10, but details were not given in court.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had been trying to withdraw from prescription medication at the time of the offences, but was now in a better place.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs.