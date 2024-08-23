The Isle of Man’s Tesco store director has revealed when two more outlets will open.
The supermarket giant launched its latest new store in Onchan on Thursday which is the sixth to open in the island since taking over Shoprite.
Store director Andy Sanderson told Media Isle of Man that he expects the Ramsey and Peel stores to open soon but no dates has yet been set for the former Winerite in Douglas.
He said: The Ramsey store is set to open in the second week of September and then Peel should open later that month.
‘There is no date yet for the Winerite store which will be a Tesco Express.
‘What I will say is there will still be a very good offering of alcohol and other drinks but it will also be a food outlet.
To mark the grand opening of the Onchan store on Thursday, Tesco donated £1,000 to Mannin Cancers Support Group – which raises money to fund diagnostic and staging equipment for prostate cancer on the island.
The store includes products from local Manx suppliers as well a small clothes section offering uniform and seasonal wear.
Mr Sanderson said: ‘We are really happy to be opening our sixth new store and seven in all.
‘We are aware Onchan is a lovely village and customers here have been keen to see it open and want to see a wider range of products.
‘Opening a new large store is always exciting and challenging and we hope this new store plays a key role in the local community that have been so welcoming to us.
‘Over the course of the store openings there’ll be around 280 new jobs created and we want to continue to have a positive impact in the local community through Stronger Starts and food donation programmes.’
The store was officially opened by Andy and representatives from Mannin Cancers Support Group.
In October 2023, Shoprite announced it had reached an agreement with Tesco to sell all of its nine supermarkets in the island.
The news brought to an end 51 years of trading for Shoprite which was launched in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
Tesco has been serving customers on the Isle of Man since 2000. The sale means that the number of Tesco stores in the island will eventually be increased to 10, including its existing store in Douglas.