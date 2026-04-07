The 16 companies shortlisted to compete in this year’s Innovation Challenge, which focuses on the future of health and social care on the Isle of Man, have been unveiled.
The finalists will now work with clinicians, public sector partners and representative the island’s technology sector to refine their ideas before presenting them at the competition’s grand finale later this year.
The Innovation Challenge is an annual programme which invites innovators, start-ups and technology companies from around the world to submit ideas aimed at addressing specific challenges facing the Isle of Man.
This year’s initiative aims to support the island’s health and social care system by accelerating new approaches and innovations which could improve outcomes, enhance patient experiences and strengthen the long-term sustainability of services.
The competition, now in its fourth year, is led by Digital Isle of Man and the Department for Enterprise, and, due to the theme of the 2026 contest, will this year be delivered in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care, Manx Care and Public Health Isle of Man.
This year’s Innovation Challenge attracted a record response, organisers say, with 467 registrations and 125 entries submitted from 25 countries.
And every one of this year’s 16 finalists were selected with input from frontline professionals working within the island’s health and care system.
Among the proposals put forward by finalists are artificial intelligence-powered tools, digital platforms, preventative health technologies and community-based care models.
Officials say the range of innovations shortlisted for the contest reflects the scale of new ideas emerging internationally to support healthcare systems and the opportunity for the Isle of Man to act as a testing ground for new approaches.
Awards for the Innovation Challenge will be presented across three core themes - Working Smarter, Wellness and Home First - alongside a dedicated Biosphere Award.
The finalists in the Working Smarter category are 6D-Dementia Ltd, Concentric Health, DotPerformance Limited, Envisionist Deep AI, Optimise BP and Spryt.
Organisers say this category focuses on technologies and services designed to help health and care professionals work more efficiently, improving the use of resources and supporting better decision-making.
The Wellness category finalists are Beat Modules, Sandora, Strolll, The Wellbeing Doctors - also known as helfy® - and Untap Ltd.
These innovations focus on preventative health and wellbeing, aiming to help people maintain their health and potentially reduce demand on services through earlier support.
The finalists in the Home First category are Lyph Lab, Mediktor, Plainstep Ltd, Therapix and Weavair.
This theme focuses on solutions designed to help people remain independent and receive care in their own homes or communities where possible.
The Biosphere Award meanwhile recognises the solution which best reflects the Isle of Man’s status as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve by supporting a sustainable balance between the environment, community wellbeing and economic development.
The shortlisted companies will now be given the opportunity to work directly with the island’s public sector and health professionals during a ten-week ‘contextualisation’ programme to adapt, test and refine their solutions in a real-world setting.
During this period they will receive one-to-one mentoring from clinicians and care providers, alongside support from the island’s technology and business community.
They will also have opportunities to connect with local organisations as they further develop and adapt their innovations.
Innovation Challenge organisers say the aim is to ensure solutions are shaped around the realities of delivering care on the island and that the Isle of Man’s size and public sector environment allow new ideas to be tested relatively quickly compared with larger health systems.
Claire Christian MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said the challenge continued to attract international interest.
She said: ‘We are delighted to see the continued success of the Innovation Challenge and the strength of response it has attracted from around the world.
‘The Challenge plays an important role in supporting our ambition to build a modern, sustainable health and social care system for the Isle of Man, bringing forward new ideas that can make a real difference to our workforce, our services and our communities.
‘By working directly with innovators to test and shape these solutions in a real-world setting, we are ensuring they are grounded in the needs of our Island and translate into meaningful improvements in care and outcomes for our population.
‘I look forward to seeing how these solutions evolve and the impact they will demonstrate at Finale Day.’
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive of Digital Isle of Man, said the scale and quality of the international response had been particularly notable this year.
He said: ‘This year’s Innovation Challenge has attracted an exceptional global response, both in scale and in the quality of ideas coming forward.
‘What is particularly encouraging is how closely these solutions align with the real challenges we are addressing on the Island. This is not innovation in theory, it is about developing solutions that can be tested, adopted and scaled in a real-world setting.
‘The Isle of Man offers a uniquely connected and agile environment where innovators can work directly with clinicians, decision-makers and regulators to deliver meaningful impact.’
Winners in each category will receive local and international promotion as well as six months of continued access to the Isle of Man’s network of mentors, investors, customers, regulators and government representatives.
Registration for the Innovation Challenge Finale will open in May, with audiences able to attend both in person and online for the first time.
During the event, finalists will present their developed solutions and outline how they could potentially be applied within the Isle of Man’s health and social care system.
More information about the finalists and the programme is available at innovationiom.com.