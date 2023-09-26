Wales became the first UK nation to reduce speed limits in built-up areas - and the move has divided opinion up and down the country.
From September 17, the 'default' speed limit on Welsh roads moved from 30mph to 20mph.
The decision has sparked angry protests nationwide with hundreds of people gathering in Cardiff to protest.
A petition opposing the new speed limit has also gathered more than 400,000 signatures.
While standard 20mph are relatively new over the water, some island residents will be aware that the speed limit is even lower on certain roads on the Isle of Man.
A total of five roads currently have a 10mph speed limit.
According to the Department of Infrastructure, they are:
- Ballabrooie Housing Estate
- Cooildarray Road
- Shipyard Road/Gibson Street/Marsden Terrace, Ramsey
- Groudle Glen beach road
- Paved streets in Castletown
Readers might recall that 20mph speed limits on certain roads once moved a step closer on the Isle of Man.
As part of the 2022/23 budget process, the Department of Infrastructure requested a total of £2.9m over three years for the implementation of 20mph speed limits in all 'residential areas' across the island.
The cash would have covered signage, lining and physical changes to roads.
