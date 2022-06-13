The bands join in Castletown

The Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band will celebrate its 125th anniversary this weekend ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

One of the island’s longest running brass bands are to celebrate its landmark anniversary with a days worth of music.

The Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band will host the town’s inaugural Festival of Brass to help celebrate the band’s 125th Anniversary.

All of the island’s brass bands will join together with the Castletown band, known as ‘The Mets’, to perform in the town square throughout the afternoon, from 1pm, before joining together to perform a massed band concert at 7pm.

Joining the ‘Mets’ will be The Ramsey Silver Band, Douglas Town band, Onchan Silver band, Rushen Silver Band, Manx Concert Brass and the Crosby Silver Band.

After the massed band performance, the music will continue in the square into the night with the contemporary brass band ‘The Brass Machine’, who play modern pop and rock tunes, and the new group Hazard Mouse.

‘Brass Bands have been popular on the island since they came about in Victorian times,’ said Ian Astill, musical director with the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.

‘They have truly moved with the times.

‘You will hear everything from traditional marches and songs, through to 80’s pop tunes and the latest movie soundtracks.

The day of brass music has been organised in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann and sponsored by Santander International, whose managing director, James Geldart, said: ‘Music and the arts have always been an important part of life here on the Isle of Man so we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Castletown Festival of Brass.