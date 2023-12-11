The Diocese of Sodor and Man has called Lawrie Hooper’s move to remove the Bishop’s vote in Tynwald, while retaining membership, disappointing.
The removal of the Bishop from political chambers was the subject of a lengthy debate discussed in June’s Tynwald sitting.
Whilst this was voted down, last month Mr Hooper was given leave to introduce a private member’s bill which would see the Bishop lose his vote whilst retaining membership. Last week the second reading of the bill was approved by MHKs. The former Bishop, Right Reverand Peter Eagles, recently retired, with the Church of England currently in the process of appointing a new Bishop.
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, expressed his concerns on the matter.
A spokesperson for the Diocese said: ‘For the Bishop to have a voice without a vote feels strange.
‘For the Bishop to lose the vote would be a very sad day for all the faith communities of the island. For Christians, one person unites the traditions, and assures members of other faith communities that their wellbeing and the thriving of the whole island community have been taken into account.
‘The Bishop’s voice and vote are guided by ethical principles.
‘Some – occasionally many – may not agree, but they can be assured that this voice and vote are not influenced by anyone or anything else.’
Calls for the Bishop to lose their vote in Tynwald have regularly been debated for years.
In June’s Tynwald debate, then Reverend, Peter Eagles said: ‘It is not really for me to say anything into this space but I can talk on what I think I am doing here.
‘There has always been an awkward interface between the world and democracy with the spiritual world.
‘My duty is here, and that is where I see myself being and belonging.’
But criticism has been levelled by some MHKs at the Bishop’s ability to represent members of varying faiths, that are not the Church of England, as well as those who do not consider themselves religious.
Additionally, Douglas East MHK, Joney Faragher, who proposed the motion in June this year, said that she believes if you have not been elected by the people, you should not be in ‘this chamber’ (Tynwald), with Daphne Caine calling the Bishop’s vote ‘undemocratic’.
The Diocese has called for those concerned to contact their MHKs ‘as a matter of urgency’ ahead of the upcoming debate in the House of Keys on Tuesday, December 19.
l You can find the full response from the Church of England on the website sodorandman.im