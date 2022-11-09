The govt wants public’s views on wage rates in island
Views are being sought from individuals and businesses about minimum wage in the island.
The Minimum Wage Committee, an independent committee constituted of employer and worker representatives, is undertaking a review on the matter.
Minister for Enterprise Lawrie Hooper has requested the committee make recommendations on any changes to the rate to come into effect in April 2023.
Minimum wage is currently £9.50 per hour for over 18s, £6.80 for those over compulsory school age but under 18, and £8.05 for development workers.
The Minimum Wage Committee will review submissions received and consider these alongside the matters prescribed in legislation to which they must have regard, including the wider social and economic implications of any minimum wage to be prescribed under the Act, and its likely effects on employment and inflation, and more.
Tynwald supported a recommendation of the Select Committee on Poverty ‘that minimum wage should transition to the living wage within five years’, and this was set out in the Island Plan.
‘The Minimum Wage Committee are of the view that allowing for a one third erosion of the difference between the minimum wage and the living wage, and inflation of approximately 10% this would indicate that the main rate of the minimum wage would need to increase to £11 per hour from April 2023 to remain on course for a steady transition to Living Wage levels,’ the government said.
Mr Hooper said: ‘It is imperative that any changes to the minimum wage rate in the Isle of Man balances the needs of employers and the working population, alongside continuing to support our Island becoming an increasingly secure, vibrant and sustainable place to live and work.’
