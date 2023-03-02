In April 2022 The Children’s Centre together with Isle Listen held the inaugural Great Manx Run, with the specific aim of bringing communities together.
It was a really well-supported day with more 400 runners of every ability taking part, from six-year-olds enjoying the fun run to trainee police constables taking on the marathon relay challenge in fancy dress.
For 2023, The Children’s Centre are pleased to be organising the event again this year sponsored by Isle of Man Energy.
Tori Cooper, Head of Development at The Children’s Centre, said: ‘We think it’s so important to have a welcoming friendly event at the beginning of the year so anyone setting new running goals in January has something to aim for.
‘We have the fun run for those who are just starting out, or for children and families to do together.
‘We have the half marathon for those who are looking to step things up at the start of the season and we have the marathon relay, which at 6.5 miles each is really achievable for those people who might have already ticked off the “Couch to 5k”, and are looking for more.
‘We hope the whole day will be fantastic fun!’
The charity is also encouraging people to enter and raise money for any local cause they wish, be that a local charity or community group.
With support of the Ramsey Commissioners the event will be based at Mooragh Park this year on Sunday, March 26, with future plans for the event to take turns in different locations around the island each year.
Joff Whitten, Head of The Children’s Centre, said: ‘The Great Manx Run was a brilliant event for us to be involved with last year.
‘We had wonderful feedback on the day and wanted to continue to bring this inclusive community day to the island.
‘It’s a difficult year financially for many people and many organisations, so we know it’s hard to continue to ask people to contribute.
‘However, our biggest challenge as a charity is that issue; it is at these difficult times, our services are needed the most.’
Thanks to the support of Isle of Man Energy, 100% of registration fees will help to turn difficult life experiences into brighter futures for children, teens and families on the Isle of Man.
Any additional funds raised by participants will benefit other great local charities, community groups and good causes of their choice.
Sarah Jarvis, Head of Marketing at Isle of Man, said: Isle of Man Energy are very excited to support this event again this year, last year was a great event which brought our amazing Manx community to raise much-needed funds.
‘We would encourage everyone to get in involved, whatever your age or fitness level: there really will be something for everyone!”
For anyone wanting to take part more information can be found at www.thegreatmanxrun.im