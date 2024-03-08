A new networking group has been unveiled today (8 March) for the island’s women leaders and entrepreneurs.
‘The Isle of Man Women’s Collective’ has been launched by two local business owners, and coincides with International Women’s Day.
Kat Whittaker, the managing director of No 1. Accounts in Peel, and Ramsey-based Kirstie Nickson, co-founder of Sidekick PR, co-found the group after receiving positive feedback from an in-person networking event held last year.
The pair say they ‘hope it will provide a friendly, encouraging space for the island’s women entrepreneurs and leaders to support and empower one another’. Ms Whittaker said: ‘The idea for the Isle of Man Women’s Collective came after Kirstie and I organised a women entrepreneurs’ networking event in Douglas last November. We were overwhelmed by the positive feedback and the energy in the room was truly incredible.
‘We realised then that there is a clear want and a need for a group on the island such as this, to bring together women entrepreneurs and business leaders.
‘It’s a community where they can discuss challenges and opportunities and support other women who want to start their own business or progress within their organisation.’
Membership of the Isle of Man Women’s Collective costs £20 per month, and includes entry to regular networking and panel events as well as monthly online webinars with industry experts and opportunities for both personal and professional development.
Ms Nickson added: ‘It’s still early days for the group, but we’re so excited about what lies ahead and what we can achieve together on the island, representing women entrepreneurs and business leaders by sharing our collective experiences and expertise.’
The group’s second event, which sold out in just three hours, took place earlier this week at the Santander Work Café, Douglas, featuring talks from a panel of experts about financial wellbeing and business planning.
For more information about The Isle of Man Women’s Collective and upcoming events, visit www.iomwomenscollective.com