Acclaimed singer, actor and writer Paloma Faith has been announced as the guest lecturer for this year’s Isle of Man Arts Council’s Annual Lecture.
This year’s Annual Lecture will offer an opportunity to hear Faith speak openly about her life, career, and views on the creative industries, identity, feminism, and the evolving role of the artist in modern society.
The event will take the form of an ‘in conversation’ interview, offering an evening of stories and anecdotes, with an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council commented: ‘Known for her powerful voice, eclectic style, and outspoken presence across music, film, fashion, and social activism, Paloma Faith is one of the UK’s most distinctive and fearless voices, not only in performance, but in public discourse.
‘With numerous chart-topping albums, award wins, and a celebrated acting career, she continues to captivate audiences with both her creativity and candour.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, added: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Paloma Faith to the Isle of Man as this year’s Annual Lecture guest.
‘Her boldness, authenticity, and commitment to creative expression makes her the perfect speaker for an event that celebrates the power of the arts to challenge, connect, and inspire.
‘This promises to be a memorable evening, offering a rare insight into one of the UK’s most fascinating cultural figures.’
The event is set to take place at 7:30pm on Monday, September 15, and tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 25.
As part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s subsidised ticketing programme, 166 tickets in the Amphitheatre and Gallery will be available at the discounted rate of £10.
All other seats are priced at £35 (circle), £30 (stalls), and £100 (boxes).