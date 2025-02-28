Work on a brand new state of art hyperbaric chamber has now been completed thanks to the dedication of volunteers, trustees, and generous benefactors.
The very small charity behind it has now launched a new campaign for funding called the ‘Pressure is on’ to ensure the chamber can provide both life improving life-saving treatment to those who need it most.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a well-established medical treatment that significantly increases the amount of oxygen available to the body’s tissues, promoting healing for a variety of conditions.
It is the only recognised treatment for decompression illness.
The chamber can also be used to treat a number of other medical conditions such as decompression sickness (commonly known as ‘the bends’), gas and air embolisms, carbon monoxide poisoning, along with 11 other approved medical conditions.
The Isle of Man’s Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) facility in Douglas aims to offer 24/7 emergency treatments, along with other patient treatments five days a week.
The cost of running the service is estimated to be in the region of £700,000 per year.
This includes the training of key personnel, employment of a professional chamber operating team, medical staff, medical grade gas supplies, maintenance, insurance, utilities, annual servicing requirements, breathing air testing, along with day to day running costs.
The charity has made great strides in its latest fundraising and has recently received a very welcome donation
A generous boost
One of the most significant contributions to date has come from local resident Ivan Soulsbury, who donated £300,000 to the cause.
Ivan has a history of supporting various Manx charities, having previously made substantial donations to Sight Matters, Riding for the Disabled, Hospice Isle of Man and the Hyperbaric Chamber.
Debbie Barron, secretary of the charity, expressed her gratitude for Ivan’s donation, saying: ‘This donation of £300,000 comes at a very exciting time for us.
‘Ivan's generosity and continued support will help us cover the ever-increasing costs of current day-to-day activities, raise our profile, purchase equipment, train key people, and boost the service provision fundraising pot.’
‘It will have been thoughtful, committed donors large and small like Ivan that will have made this happen with donations, fundraising, and legacies.’
Despite his generosity, Ivan hopes that his donation will encourage others on the island to step forward and support the facility.
‘This small charity has now completed the installation of this fantastic facility, so I have made this additional donation because there are no doubt individuals, family members or young people with serious health problems which would benefit from the treatments (possibly life-saving), which will be provided by the chamber’, he said.
‘I hope other people in the island realise how unique and important this facility is to the Isle of Man,’ he added.
‘Hopefully, other benefactors will now come forward and either match my donation or assist with their own contributions.’
The challenges ahead
Despite the donation, the charity still requires significant additional funding.
As a result, the hyperbaric chamber remains reliant on community fundraising efforts and private donors.
Debbie stressed that the chamber’s mission is not about financial gain as the non-profit organisation was set up to help improve and saving lives.
‘When we are able to have our professional team in place and the facility has been inspected, audited by relevant bodies and we've written the safety operating procedures policies and procedures, with our first patient coming through that door and goes into that chamber and has treatment, it will have been worth all the effort by everyone concerned to have improved just one person’s life by receiving this type of medicine,’ she said.
‘A truly special day.’
The charity will soon be announcing both a Hyperbaric Centre Manager and the appointment of a local medical director.
The key appointments are necessary steps towards achieving official registration with the Department of Health and Social Care, a crucial milestone before treatments can start.
Call for volunteers and donations
The success of the hyperbaric chamber will depend not only on financial contributions but also on the dedication of a trained team.
The charity is actively seeking volunteers, including nurses, doctors, and divers, to help operate the facility.
Training staff and volunteers is an expensive process, costing tens of thousands of pounds, but it is essential for ensuring that treatments can be delivered safely and effectively.
‘It is at this moment in time the charity's intention to be able to provide patient treatments five days a week,’ Debbie explained
A community effort
The charity is planning a series of outreach events to raise awareness and recruit more supporters.
The team has already received invaluable support from individuals and organisations who have nominated them for funding and taken part in fundraising activities.
For those looking to contribute, donations can be made directly to HBOT IOM.
Anyone interested in volunteering can get in touch with the charity via email at [email protected] or by phone at 626394.
Hyperbaric Medicine Facility, Scholl Building, Peel Road, Douglas, Isle of Man. IM1 5ED