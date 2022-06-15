The questions for this month’s Tynwald have been published.

1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Moorhouse) to ask the Chief Minister –

What consultation took place with key stakeholders and others ahead of the announcement of changes to the 2023 TT timetable.

2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Moorhouse) to ask the Minister for the Treasury –

When his Department last assessed the impact of allowing residential property owners to be given access to equity release.

3. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Moorhouse) to ask the Minister for the Treasury –

How much additional revenue the Government receives for every penny increase in the price of a litre of a) petrol and b) diesel.

4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Moorhouse) to ask the Minister for the Treasury –

When a full financial statement including an update on the reserves will be made.

5. The Hon. Member for Middle (Mr Peters) to ask the Minister for Enterprise –

How many complimentary admissions to the hospitality venue at the grandstand were offered during the 2022 TT to a) Members of the House of Keys; b) Members of the Legislative Council; c) civil servants; and d) others.

6. The Hon. Member for Garff (Mrs Caine) to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –

If she is content with the current policy over green lanes and greenway road access; what assessment her Department has made over damage caused to ecosystems and habitats around green lanes and the uplands by motor vehicles; and if she will make a statement.

7. The Hon. Member for Douglas North (Mr Ashford) to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –

When the Private Patients Unit will be operational and able to accommodate inpatients.

8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Glover) to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –

How many people he believes may be suffering from Long Covid; and what is being done to raise awareness of this condition.

9. The Hon. Member for Ayre and Michael (Mr Johnston) to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –

What future healthcare use is planned for the Jurby Health and Community Centre.

10. The Hon. Member for Douglas North (Mr Ashford) to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –

What plans he has to revise the income thresholds that apply to social housing tenancy reviews.

11. The Hon. Member for Garff (Mrs Caine) to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –

If he is content with his Department's policy on green lanes and greenway road access; what recent assessment his Department has made of damage caused by motor vehicles on undesignated tracks in the countryside and uplands; and if he will make a statement.

12. The Hon. Member for Douglas North (Mr Ashford) to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office –

Whether it is her intention to review Infrastructure Policy 3 and the term strategic national need; and when she expects the outcome of the review to be brought before Tynwald.

13. The Hon. Member for Douglas North (Mr Ashford) to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office –

What conversations the Cabinet Office has had with the UK government in relation to recent delays in the renewal of passports; and if she will make a statement.

14. The Hon. Member for Rushen (Dr Haywood) to ask the Minister for the Education, Sport and Culture –

What plans she has for modifications to schools to reduce disease transmission ahead of the predicted autumn and winter wave of Covid infections; and whether this work will be completed before the autumn term.

15. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Moorhouse) to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –

What progress has been made with regard to the offering of teacher training courses on the Island.

16. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew (Mr Glover) to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –

What steps are being taken to allow students to recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic on their education; and will she make a statement.

17. The Hon. Member for Garff (Mrs Caine) to ask the Minister for the Treasury –

If he will review the dates of public holidays in the light of the TT racing schedule from 2023.