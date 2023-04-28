The risk of further rock fall at Lhergy Frissell means that the Mountain Road between the Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow will continue to be closed next week.
Work undertaken by the Department of Infrastructure, however, means that tomorrow (Saturday's) classic car hill climb can go ahead in the area.
'The road here is bound by a high slate rock face. Loose stone and vegetation has fallen onto the road surface.
'Initial assessment resulted in immediate work to remove other loose material and the felling of a large tree that had become destabilised.
'Further investigations involving engineers from the Department and specialist geotechnical engineers have determined that the rock face remains friable and there is a danger that more rock will fall.
'To address these concerns further material will be removed to manage the risk of further uncontrolled rock falls.
'It should be remembered that there was a significant rock fall in this area in 1987 which blocked the highway and took a considerable time to clear.
'By removing more slate from the rock face it is intended to mitigate the risk to the public, get the road reopened for general and ensure that there is no risk to the upcoming TT meeting.
'In order to allow the Lhergy Frissell Hill Climb to take place tomorrow (Saturday, April 29) the Department has temporarily fitted armoured fencing (as previously used at the TT scoreboard at Glencrutchery Road).
'This is only a short-term measure that can be used in controlled circumstances. After the event the fencing will be removed and work to further stabilise the rock face will commence this weekend.'
The Department will use the contingency week available under the current closure order to carry out the work on the area . Whether the road closure will have to be extended beyond next week will be determined by the condition of the underlying rock as stabilisation work continues.
The stretch of the Mountain Road between the Creg Ny Baa to the Bungalow opened this evening
The section between the Creg Ny Baa and Brandywell will be closed for testing between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.