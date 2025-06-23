Seven projects in developing and conflict-affected countries have been awarded funding from the Isle of Man Government to support humanitarian and development work abroad.
The grants form part of the Island’s £2.5 million annual International Development budget, which supports global efforts to tackle poverty, inequality, and climate change.
These include the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann, which is supporting the construction of a 17,000 square foot dental and vision clinic at Bwindi Community Hospital in Uganda.
The facility will help tackle a critical shortage of dentists and eye care professionals in the country.
The Pahar Trust Nepal has been awarded funding to build earthquake-resilient schools in two rural communities.
One of the new schools is in Ghamrang, which has maintained a 30-year friendship with Michael School and the wider Kirk Michael community since the trust’s second ever school was built there.
Meanwhile, the RNLI is involved in a project in Tanzania that aims to prevent drowning among artisanal fishing communities by promoting better safety practices.
Sand Dams Worldwide will use its grant to help communities in rural Mozambique combat water scarcity by building sand dams that store clean water for drinking and farming.
And CAFOD is working to improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in vulnerable Nigerian communities, protecting people’s health and dignity.
Larger grants under the International Development Partnerships scheme have also been awarded to two global charities with strong links to the island.
Ripple Effect, a regular presence at Tynwald Day’s Global Village, will continue work in Burundi and Rwanda helping smallholder farmers adopt sustainable methods to protect soil and water.
Their projects aim to build resilience in communities that are already facing the harsh effects of climate change.
Opportunity International UK will support 10,000 refugees in south-western Uganda through its Seeds of Self-Reliance programme, helping displaced people to grow food, earn a living, and rebuild their communities.
David Ashford MHK, Minister for the Cabinet Office, said: ‘I’m pleased that the Isle of Man is supporting charities working to create fair and sustainable opportunities for people worldwide.
‘These projects address global challenges – from healthcare and climate resilience to access to education – that resonate with us all.’
Rob Callister MHK, the political member responsible for International Development funding, added: ‘As a relatively prosperous society, Isle of Man Government is committed to supporting projects which help those in countries rated as low or medium on the United Nations’ Human Development Index.
‘The larger projects, which are awarded International Development Partnership Grants target projects which address climate change, or support those displace by war fare or natural disaster.
‘Through our Small Grant Funding, we also aim to work with local charities, and support the work they are doing.’
All grants are closely monitored to ensure the money is spent effectively.
No funds are given directly to foreign governments.