The group entered two productions at the festival, with ‘Blood of the Lamb’ by Arlene Hutton seeing Ailsa Harrop win Best Actress, Sarah Lockyer named Best Director, and the production taking the overall title of Best Play.
The win secured qualification for the All-England Theatre Festivals semi-finals, held at Saltburn Community Theatre from May 2 to May 3.
With support from the Isle of Man Arts Council, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company MCA Supported Travel Scheme, and a Spencer Wright Bursary from MADF, the cast and crew travelled to Teesside to compete against groups from across northern England.
The production was well received with Ailsa Harrop and fellow cast member Robyn Hughes were jointly awarded the Best Actress trophy.
Rushen Players chair Ron Beswick, who also built the set and provided technical support, said: ‘We got a really warm welcome from everyone in Saltburn, and it was great to have the opportunity to watch excellent plays by all the groups as well as to perform our own entry to a new audience.’
The company is now awaiting confirmation on whether Blood of the Lamb will advance to the finals of the National Drama Festivals Association in Bromsgrove in July.
Meanwhile, Rushen Players are preparing their next production at the Erin Arts Centre.
The group will stage ‘Visitors’ by Barney Norris, a play exploring an elderly couple’s experience of dementia.
The cast includes Danny Berry as Edie, Graham Roberts as Arthur, Juan Bridson as their son Stephen, and Krissy Dickinson making her debut with the company as Kate.
The production will support Southern Befrienders as its chosen charity, and runs from May 12 to May 14, with tickets available via the Erin Arts Centre website.