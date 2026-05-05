‘Isle of Man TT’ by Phil Wain
Hbk, Collins, £30
The TT countdown has well and truly begun as new racing books hit the shelves.
This photo packed illustrated history has a foreword by legend John McGuinness MBE and is a must have for all true TT fans.
From 1907 to the present day, learn about the course and how it has changed, and how the corners got their names.
Discover more about the TT greats and the international stars. Gain an insight into manufacturers and technical innovation over the years.
Phil Wain's unique insider view offers a fascinating account of the organization behind the annual race. From dangers to safety measures mitigating risks.
Go on a lap of the Mountain Course with Peter Hickman, multiple TT winner and current outright lap record holder, – every turn in point, gear change, speed and opportunity, tackling the race as speeds nudge an incredible 200mph.
£5 off retail price while stocks last.
‘Win, Lose or Die’ by Stuart Barker
Hbk, bl!nk, £22
From the author of ‘Ragged Edge’ roars this latest release from inside the lethal sport of motorcycle road racing and the TT. Skimming stone walls at speeds of more than 200mph on bumpy, treacherous public roads with no room for errors offers a buzz like nothing else on earth.
This is sport at its rawest, fastest, and most dangerous.
Through a host of exclusive interviews with riders, mechanics, team bosses, and race organisers, ‘Win, Lose or Die’ takes readers behind the scenes of one of the world's most dangerous sports, revealing the triumphs and tragedies, the blood, the guts, the sweat, and the tears that are involved in winning a road race.
This is extreme sport at its most extreme and the definitive look at the biggest, most deadly, motorcycle road races from around the world. Barker argues that there are only three possible outcomes for riders: ‘win, lose, or die’.
Both titles are available at the Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin and Ramsey.