There will be enough marshals for TT, says enterprise minister

The enterprise minister has said there will be enough TT marshals for TT this year.

Alex Allinson explained there would be more clarity on numbers once training had been completed but the department expects to have trained 1,120 marshals.

This is up from 750 in previous years.

Dr Allinson said in the House of Keys sitting this morning that many come from across and he hopes people from the island will take up the opportunity to get involved.

Douglas South MHK Claire Christian asked if there was any concern that as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, marshal numbers may be affected.