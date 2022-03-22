There will be enough marshals for TT, says enterprise minister
Tuesday 22nd March 2022 10:59 am
Share
Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The enterprise minister has said there will be enough TT marshals for TT this year.
Alex Allinson explained there would be more clarity on numbers once training had been completed but the department expects to have trained 1,120 marshals.
This is up from 750 in previous years.
Dr Allinson said in the House of Keys sitting this morning that many come from across and he hopes people from the island will take up the opportunity to get involved.
Douglas South MHK Claire Christian asked if there was any concern that as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, marshal numbers may be affected.
The minister made the point that the TT is an outdoor event so the ‘risk of Covid-19 for those involved is fairly minimal’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |