Thirteen people have been arrested as part of a big police drug investigation.
Merseyside police say the operation covers the UK and the Isle of Man.
But the force does not go into any specifics about the island.
It does list some details about the people arrested. However, it doesn't name them and none of them appears to live in the Isle of Man.
On its website, the force says: 'Eleven properties across Merseyside were searched and a quantity of Class A & B drugs, a large quantity of cash and a vehicle containing a ‘hide’ compartment were recovered.'