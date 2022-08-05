Thousands flock to Noble’s Park for annual Fun Day
Noble's Park Fun Day 2022
The annual Noble’s Park Fun Day took place on Saturday.
Crowds gathered in the park for the large-scale community event, ran by Douglas Borough Council.
Aided by fine weather the event featured a range of entertainment, activities and children’s rides, all provided free of charge.
There was family races, sports, inflatables, open mic sessions, music and dance and a wide range of stalls and refreshments.
The charity and car boot stalls were popular amongst the thousands of locals who were in attendance.
Noble’s Park Bowling Club offered free taster sessions on their home green to encourage more children to take up the sport, and plenty of children of all ages had a go at crown green bowls for the very first time.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, the chair of the regeneration and community committee at Douglas Borough Council, said: ‘Noble’s Park Fun Day is all about bringing families and the community together with the emphasis solely on fun and Saturday was no exception.
‘The weather was ideal, the attractions were free and there was a real platform for aspiring entertainers and some of those most respected in the local music scene to perform live.’
There were a few thousand in attendance throughout the day, and Douglas Council thanked the sponsors, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, and all those who attended the successful afternoon.
