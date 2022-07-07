Tickets available for annual cyber security event

Tickets are now available for CyberIsle, the island’s annual cyber security conference, which is set to return in October.

Now in its fourth year, the event will be host to a programme of interactive presentations, panels and workshops for businesses, charities and individuals.

CyberIsle 2022 will take place on October 19 at the Comis Golf Club, Mount Murray, Santon, running from 9am to 5.30pm, with opportunities for networking throughout the day.

According to the government, the programme will help business leaders, individuals, and charitable organisations ‘to understand the landscape of cyber-security, and provide practical tools and insights to help respond to threats to remain aware, secure and resilient’.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘The world of cyber security is ever-evolving, and I hope that this event will help people, businesses and charities to feel a little more secure and provide them with the tools and understanding to protect themselves digitally and respond to any issues.’

Speakers and panel members will include cyber-security experts and professionals at all levels from across the public and private sectors.

There are a number of opportunities for businesses to participate in the event through sponsorship options and a trade stand presence during the day.

Interested people should visit the OCSIA website or contact [email protected] for more information.

The event is free to attend, and people are asked to book spaces where possible.