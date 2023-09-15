The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced that this afternoon's Douglas to Liverpool Manannan sailing will now depart at 1:30pm.
The sailing was initially set to leave at 3pm but has been brought forward by 90 minutes.
The Steam Packet commented: 'Due to operational reasons, this sailing has been rescheduled and will now depart at 1:30pm. Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 12:45pm to allow for a prompt departure.'
Because of this, the return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas has also been brought forward from a 7:15pm to a 6pm sailing.
The Steam Packet has said that this is to accommodate for the Manannan's current loss of power due to one of their engine's being faulty.